Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, RTT News reports. Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Coty updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

