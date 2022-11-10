Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 18.3%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.87. Approximately 20,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,271,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Coupa Software Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $246,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,530,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 462.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

