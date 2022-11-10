Covenant (COVN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $151.33 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $151.33 million and $138,474.08 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00012978 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.30 or 0.29564855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.