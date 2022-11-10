Cowen Lowers Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Price Target to $8.00

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

TKNO stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 43.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 329,213 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,654,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.