Cowen Trims NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price to $50.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NUVA. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NuVasive to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

NuVasive Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NuVasive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in NuVasive by 44.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 573.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 30,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in NuVasive by 14.9% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 103,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

