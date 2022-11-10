CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Director Robert Pearce Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PMTS stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.34. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter.

StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Card Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

