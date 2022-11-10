Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 285.3% in October

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 285.3% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRARY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.60 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

CRARY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.66. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

