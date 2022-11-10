Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) to Neutral

Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $36.50.
About Aristocrat Leisure
