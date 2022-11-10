Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) to Neutral

Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

