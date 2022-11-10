Credit Suisse Group Increases IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $108.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. IAC has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that IAC will post -13.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 433,400 shares of company stock worth $14,996,522. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.