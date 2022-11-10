Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $7.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

