Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $83.64 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002312 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $83.64 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005690 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001339 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

