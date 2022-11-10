Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$626,400.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$626,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,535,117.18.

John Glenn Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crew Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, John Glenn Leach sold 125,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$688,000.00.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.03. The company had a trading volume of 453,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.46 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$944.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.03.

About Crew Energy

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.