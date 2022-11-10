Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stake Trimmed by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,451 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,350.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $226,270 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

