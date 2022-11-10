Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($100.17) to GBX 8,300 ($95.57) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $37.44. 9,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,589. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

About Croda International

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.2503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

