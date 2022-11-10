Cronos One Day Volume Tops $103.38 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $103.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00086534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00069469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024389 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.