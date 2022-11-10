Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 17.6% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.61. 10,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 639,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Cryoport Stock Up 24.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $964.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 619.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Stories

