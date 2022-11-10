Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 17.6% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.61. 10,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 639,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.
Cryoport Stock Up 24.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $964.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Cryoport
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 619.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryoport (CYRX)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.