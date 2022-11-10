Csaba Sverha Sells 14,194 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fabrinet Price Performance
NYSE FN traded up $8.21 on Thursday, reaching $125.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,346. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.