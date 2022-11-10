Csaba Sverha Sells 14,194 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE FN traded up $8.21 on Thursday, reaching $125.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,346. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

