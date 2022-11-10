CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,375 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 3.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $95,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,373,000 after purchasing an additional 940,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,550,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,374,000 after purchasing an additional 499,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 374,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,335,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

