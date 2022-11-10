Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Clint Sever Sells 26,664 Shares

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $105,056.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,564,103.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $101,589.84.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $93,590.64.

On Thursday, October 27th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $96,790.32.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $88,524.48.

On Thursday, October 13th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $87,991.20.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,492.10.

On Thursday, September 29th, Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,712.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $95,457.12.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLTH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,277. Cue Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $607.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

