Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($7.67). On average, analysts expect Cullinan Oncology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.09. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 81,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 311,169 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
