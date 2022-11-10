Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.10 and last traded at C$19.10. 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.49 million and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.0799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

