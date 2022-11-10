CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $16,147,000. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $10,538,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 729,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.