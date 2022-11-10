D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $75.44 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.