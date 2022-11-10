Daniel Pietrzak Acquires 6,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 1,644,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

