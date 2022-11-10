Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.48.
Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.
About Data Knights Acquisition
Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.
