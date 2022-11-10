Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

About Data Knights Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 0.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 440,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 119.4% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

