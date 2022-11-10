Davis R M Inc. Buys 958 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 59,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.