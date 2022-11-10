Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $290.91 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

