Davis R M Inc. Has $603,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

