Davis R M Inc. Has $9.44 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after buying an additional 888,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

