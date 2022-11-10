Davis R M Inc. Purchases 409 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $388.74 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.02 and its 200 day moving average is $394.59.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

