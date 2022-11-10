Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

SBUX opened at $94.26 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

