Davis R M Inc. Sells 24 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $716.75 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $616.34 and a 200-day moving average of $635.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

