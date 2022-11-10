DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,110

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,400 ($85.20) to GBX 7,110 ($81.87) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DCC Price Performance

Shares of DCCPF remained flat at $52.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. DCC has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $85.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.