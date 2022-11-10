DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,110

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,400 ($85.20) to GBX 7,110 ($81.87) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DCC Price Performance
Shares of DCCPF remained flat at $52.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. DCC has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $85.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
DCC Company Profile
