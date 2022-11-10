DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $138,528.26 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00578948 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.84 or 0.30168142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

