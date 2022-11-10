DEI Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $9,073.11 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00337581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022194 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001142 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018455 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

