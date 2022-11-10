Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of DK stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 497,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 246.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 401,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

