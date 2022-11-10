dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at CIBC

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.44.
dentalcorp Stock Up 1.8 %
TSE DNTL traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.91. 560,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,124. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.36. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$18.68.
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
