Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $467,912.11

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $59.79 million and approximately $467,912.11 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00026975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,027.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00353076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00124609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00752209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00591327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00220326 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,385 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

