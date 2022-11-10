Desjardins Raises Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$63.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

