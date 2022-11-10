Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Cut to Buy at AlphaValue

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($60.00) to €54.75 ($54.75) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($50.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

