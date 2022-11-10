DeXe (DEXE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.29 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00013699 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $88.79 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00578948 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.84 or 0.30168142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,467,014.56422684 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.15978295 USD and is down -18.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,055,516.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

