Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXT. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.4 %
TSE DXT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.30. 208,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.17. The stock has a market cap of C$345.67 million and a PE ratio of 26.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.
See Also
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.