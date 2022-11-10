Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXT. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE DXT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.30. 208,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.17. The stock has a market cap of C$345.67 million and a PE ratio of 26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Dexterra Group

In other news, Director Mary Garden acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$47,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,600 shares in the company, valued at C$282,264. Insiders have bought a total of 14,054 shares of company stock valued at $86,044 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.