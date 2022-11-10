DFI.Money Trading 42.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $71.32 million and $57.57 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for $1,847.82 or 0.10396791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00578948 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.84 or 0.30168142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

