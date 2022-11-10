DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Shares Down 0.8%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 47,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.