DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,514 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,324,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 8.8 %

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,440. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

