Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digital Brands Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of DBGI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 28,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,297. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.56. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $420.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

About Digital Brands Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XII LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Brands Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares during the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.