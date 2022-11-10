DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.45.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $133.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 1,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 72,037 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 296,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 116,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

