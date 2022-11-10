Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 278 ($3.20) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.65) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.06) to GBX 259 ($2.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 215 ($2.48) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($2.76) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 265.88 ($3.06).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 195.30 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 969.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.88. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 171.70 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.70 ($3.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

