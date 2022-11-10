Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Down 10.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 348,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,793,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

