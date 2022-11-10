DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,065 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 693.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,069. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

